United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 10,705 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.66.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

