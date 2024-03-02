United Services Automobile Association Takes $998,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $108.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

