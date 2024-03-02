United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

