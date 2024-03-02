US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Plans $0.15 Dividend

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

UTEN stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

