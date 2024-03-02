UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTStarcom stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

