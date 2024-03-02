Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,168,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $133,680.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,440,347 shares in the company, valued at $65,607,417.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $612,193.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,168,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,552. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 696.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 915,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $6,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $7,302,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

