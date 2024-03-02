Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $153.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.62.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $143.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.