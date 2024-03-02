Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VLO opened at $143.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

