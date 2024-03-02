Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Stock Down 1.4 %

VHI stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. Valhi has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 879.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

