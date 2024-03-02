Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Valhi Stock Down 1.4 %
VHI stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. Valhi has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
