VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) Declares $0.20 Interim Dividend

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
