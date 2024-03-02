Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 41.1% in February

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.59 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.