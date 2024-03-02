Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VTWG stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

