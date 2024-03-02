Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $228.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.17 and a 1-year high of $228.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.91.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
