Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $228.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.17 and a 1-year high of $228.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.91.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

