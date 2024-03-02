Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

