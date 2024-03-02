Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $252.96

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $252.96 and last traded at $252.96, with a volume of 415898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $359.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.70.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.