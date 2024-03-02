Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Vast Renewables Stock Performance
VSTEW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Vast Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
