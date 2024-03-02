Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at Robert W. Baird

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $251.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $221.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.60 and a 200 day moving average of $198.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $230.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

