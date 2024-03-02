Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $264.00 at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $221.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $230.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $157,043,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.