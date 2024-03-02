Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Veris Residential has a dividend payout ratio of -123.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Price Performance

NYSE VRE opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veris Residential

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,114,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,860,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,727,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 705,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 47,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,502,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.