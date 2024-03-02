Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Veris Residential has a dividend payout ratio of -123.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
Veris Residential Price Performance
NYSE VRE opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
