VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of VeriSign worth $29,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 122.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after buying an additional 173,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,237 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

