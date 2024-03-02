Verizon Communications Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 657.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

