Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on May 1st

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VZ opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 657.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.