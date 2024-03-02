Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

VS opened at $2.17 on Friday. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

