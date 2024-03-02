Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VKTX. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of VKTX opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

