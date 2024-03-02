Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 100,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRAX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Virax Biolabs Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.