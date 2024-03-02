Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,882,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 301,389 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 49,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 564,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

