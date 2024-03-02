Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
NIE opened at $22.30 on Friday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
