Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NIE opened at $22.30 on Friday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.