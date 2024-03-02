VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VZIO. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of VIZIO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.77.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.05%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

