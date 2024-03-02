Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after acquiring an additional 257,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after acquiring an additional 772,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,455 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

