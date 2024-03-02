Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 501,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VWAGY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VWAGY

Volkswagen Stock Down 3.8 %

About Volkswagen

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.