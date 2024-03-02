Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $39.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.88.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $43.12 on Friday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

