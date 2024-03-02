Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after acquiring an additional 752,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,529,000 after purchasing an additional 381,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

