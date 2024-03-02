Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.12

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 146544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WNC

Wabash National Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 119,250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.