Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 28.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on WMT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.33 price target (up previously from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
