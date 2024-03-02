Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1,232.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

