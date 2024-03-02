Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

WSO stock opened at $394.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.48 and its 200 day moving average is $383.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $284.05 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

