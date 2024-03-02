Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 155,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

