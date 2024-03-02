Waverly Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,780 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

