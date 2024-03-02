Waverly Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 293,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0303 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

