Waverly Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $426.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.73 and a 200-day moving average of $439.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

