Waverly Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in PayPal by 27,070.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

