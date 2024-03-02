Waverly Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after buying an additional 573,241 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the second quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.