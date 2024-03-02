Waverly Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company stock opened at $367.82 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

