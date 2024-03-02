Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

BX opened at $128.12 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

