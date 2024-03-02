Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.3 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $210.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

