Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 98.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,801,000 after buying an additional 194,485 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Cummins
In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI
Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %
CMI opened at $270.18 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $273.23. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.17.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.