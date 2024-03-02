Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $127.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

