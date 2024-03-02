Waverly Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Waverly Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $499.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.