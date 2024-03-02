Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 859 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 281,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,837,000 after purchasing an additional 277,885 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ARKG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

