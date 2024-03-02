Waverly Advisors LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $150.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

